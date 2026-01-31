<i>Dhai Kilo Ka</i> Comeback: How Sunny Deol Became Bollywood's Biggest Revival Story

Dhai Kilo Ka Comeback: How Sunny Deol Became Bollywood's Biggest Revival Story
At an age when most actors transition into character roles or prestige cameos, Sunny Deol, almost 70, is playing the leading man in mammoth blockbusters
What makes Sunny Deol's resurgence extraordinary is that it did not come from reinvention. Sunny Deol did not 'update' himself to fit the times; the times circled back to him.
Border 2 is crushing it at the box office, and while it's a well-crafted war film, the juggernaut it has become points to something far bigger. This is Bollywood's most powerful formula at work. When nostalgia meets nationalism, the result is a box-office spectacle.
But nostalgia needs a face. And at the centre of this phenomenon stands one man: Sunny Deol, whose resurrection is nothing short of historic.
In Border 2, Sunny Deol is introduced as 'Dharmendra ji ka beta' (Dharmendra's son), a direct nod to his late father's legendary stardom that deepens the nostalgic pull. It also positions him as the custodian of memory. A bridge between generations of Indian audiences spanning Border (1997) to Border 2 (2026). But more than anything, Border 2's triumph confirms that the staggering Rs 691 crore worldwide success of Gadar 2 (2023) was no accident.
Sunny Deol's Journey Is A Phoenix Story
In the volatile history of Bollywood, where success is hard to hold and comebacks even harder, Sunny Deol's journey is an ultimate tale of endurance.
Spanning more than forty years, it includes blockbuster highs, a soul-crushing twenty-year drought, and a 'phoenix from the ashes' comeback at the age of 65. To understand just how monumental this is, one must first look at his journey and the phase when the industry and the media had all but written him off as a relic of the past.
Sunny Deol debuted with the 1983 romantic hit Betaab, but it was Rahul Rawail's Arjun two years later that first let his intensity explode on screen. The hits kept coming through the 1980s, and films like Dacait (1987) and JP Dutta's Yateem (1988) built on that raw intensity.
Then came Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal (1990). The fierce performance truly cemented his stardom, won him his first National Award, and declared him as one of Bollywood's most powerful forces.
Unfortunately, this period also saw the return of romantic films and the rise of Bollywood's 'Khan trio': Aamir, Salman, and Shah Rukh. In 1993, Damini was released, where Sunny Deol storms into the film halfway through and completely owns the film with a smashing performance. This role of a fiery lawyer won him his second National Award, and his dialogues Dhai Kilo Ka Haath and Tarikh Pe Tarikh became instantly iconic, cementing his place in pop culture.
The same year, Yash Chopra's Darr released, with Sunny Deol as the 'hero'. The film was a huge hit, but it was Shah Rukh's scene-stealing, media-loved performance as the psychopath that stole the spotlight. Sunny's role suffered, leaving him sidelined and frustrated, while the media crowned SRK Bollywood's new big star.
For the rest of the 1990s, romantic blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, DDLJ, Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai redefined Bollywood's landscape. Sunny Deol stuck to his signature macho image with hits like Ghatak, Ziddi, Ajay, and of course, the blockbuster Border.
He even ventured into romance with Dillagi, his directorial debut, but it flopped. His fans wanted him to be the action hero they loved. Despite delivering hits and holding his own against the Khan triumvirate, the media, strangely, pegged Sunny Deol as an old-school action star, popular only in smaller towns and single-screen theatres. Dharmendra, his father and Bollywood legend, had faced a similar image trap.
In 2001, Sunny Deol struck back. While Aamir Khan's Lagaan dominated headlines as a landmark film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha hit theatres the same Friday and raged like wildfire. Lagaan was a blockbuster, Gadar was three times bigger, a box-office tsunami.
Early morning shows ran at 6 a.m. in Punjab to meet demand, breaking records for footfall and ticket sales. But Gadar lost the media war, with critics dismissing it as a film that traded on nationalism and emotional fervor.
Ironically, this monumental success would also mark the beginning of Sunny Deol's downfall.
'Macho' Out, 'Meterosexual' In
Following Gadar, Sunny delivered another hit with Indian (2001), but the ground beneath Bollywood was shifting. The era of the 'macho patriot' was fading, being replaced by the 'cool NRI' and the 'metrosexual hero'.
The corporate takeovers of Bollywood began to favour the Khans and a new breed of polished, urban stars, tailored for multiplex audiences. Sunny's once-defining raw masculinity and dialogue delivery were gradually dismissed as outdated.
What followed were nearly two decades of forgettable films, delayed releases, and shrinking screens, punctuated only by the odd hits like Apne and Yamla Pagla Deewana. For twenty long years, Sunny Deol existed in Bollywood's wilderness.
Sunny Rises Again
They say audiences always find their way back to the stars they truly love. They did it for Dilip Kumar. They did it for Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. And at 65, against all expectations, they did it for Sunny Deol.
Gadar 2 (2023) stormed the theatres and made history when no one expected it. It proved that audiences weren't done with Sunny Deol; the industry was.
Many in the industry called it a 'fluke' and the power of the 'Gadar brand'. Sunny proved them wrong, first with Jaat, and now with Border 2, he's rewriting box-office rules. It feels like the 1990s all over again.
Akshaye, Bobby, Even Big B- Sunny's Comeback Outshines Them All
What makes Sunny Deol's resurgence extraordinary is that it did not come from reinvention. Sunny Deol did not 'update' himself to fit the times; the times circled back to him. Both Gadar 2 and Border 2's record-shattering box office was not driven by novelty.
They rode a wave of sheer affection for a star many felt had been unfairly sidelined, perfectly timed to a nationalistic mood hungry for the fantasy of a one-man army taking on the enemy country.
Sunny's younger brother, Bobby Deol made a strong comeback with Animal and Bads of Bollywood, and Akshaye Khanna stole the limelight in Dhurandhar, but both returned as strong supporting players.
At 68, Sunny Deol remains a true-blue leading man, carrying his last three hits like a one-man storm.
At an age when most actors transition into character roles or prestige cameos, Sunny Deol, almost 70, is playing the leading man in mammoth blockbusters.
I'd argue Sunny Deol's resurgence is even bigger than Amitabh Bachchan's legendary comeback. Most of Bachchan's 'big' hits after that: Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kaante and Aankhen had the presence of one major star or stars. Sunny, by contrast, carried his hits entirely on his own, and in terms of box-office scale, he's far ahead.
This is an achievement without precedent in modern Hindi cinema.
With big-ticket spectacles like Gadar 3, Border 3, and Ramayana on the horizon, it feels like Sunny days are here to stay.
