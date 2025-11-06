Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Birthday Wish For Ranbir-Alia's Daughter Raha On Her Third Birthday: "Most Adorable Little Star"

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl, Raha Kapoor, turns 3 today, November 6, 2025. The first family member to post a birthday message for her niece was her paternal aunt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Sharing a picture of a pink heart with Raha written on it, the message read, "Three years filled with sweetness, cuddles & joy. Happy Birthday, my Raru Paru. You are the most adorable little star in our universe. I love you!"

Instagram/Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On Alia and Ranbir As Parents

In an earlier conversation with Zoom, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed how Ranbir is a very "caring father" and Alia a very "involved mom".

Riddhima shared, "Ranbir is a caring father, an incredible parent, both of them. Alia is a very involved mum, and he's a very involved dad. They share their responsibilities equally. It's wonderful to see him with his daughter; he's so dedicated. It's heartwarming to watch him spend time with her; he just can't get enough of her. Neither can we, honestly."

Furthermore, talking about the nicknames she has given Raha, Riddhima shared, "Sometimes I call her popsicle, lollipop, then my little poopsoos, poopsies, strawberry, anything! She's just too, too adorable!"

Raha's Birthday Party Last Year

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a jungle-themed birthday bash for their little munchkin. The two-tiered cake featured a lion topper accompanied by a bunny, rabbit and zebra. A sweet frosting tag on the cake read "Raha 2."

At the venue, a giant panda with a monkey was perched on the other side. The venue was decorated with real plants and colourful balloons, while the name "Raha" gleamed in gold. A unique addition to the event was a tattoo booth run by Mr Giraffe. One of the pictures shows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse hugging Mahesh Bhatt. Among the attendees were Pooja Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and others.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Alpha in the line-up, in which she will co-star with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Animal. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

In A Nutshell

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had a lovely message for her niece Raha as she turned three today. She called Raha the "most adorable little star".

ALSO READ | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni On How Fond Alia-Ranbir's Daughter Raha Is Of Neetu Kapoor: "She Calls Her..."