Emraan Hashmi On His Viral Cameo Scene In <i>Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i>: "We Knew It Would Go Viral"

Emraan Hashmi has broken his silence on the viral response to a memorable dialogue and scene inspired by his film career in the recently released OTT series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The Aryan Khan directorial Ba***ds of Bollywood has been creating quite a buzz in the entertainment industry for its portrayal of the Hindi film world.

What's Happening

In one of the viral scenes, actor Raghav Juyal, who plays a die-hard fan of Hashmi, is seen singing his popular song Kaho Na Kaho and delivering a dialogue that celebrates the actor's dominance in Bollywood.

"Akkha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (Whole of Bollywood on one side, Emraan Hashmi on the other)," reads the line.

Reacting to the overwhelming response from fans, Emraan said he is "happy" that audiences are now associating him with the viral dialogue instead of his former on-screen image.

While addressing the media at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Haq, Emraan Hashmi said, "We knew that it (the dialogue from Ba***ds of Bollywood) would go viral, but we never imagined it would go viral in such a way. Lesson to be learned."

He added, "I think before this, fans used to either call me by name or they had a different image of mine which starts with 'S'. Won't say it here. Now, people remember that dialogue when they talk about me. So I have no complaints. I'm happy."

The actor was referring to his long-standing "serial kisser" tag.

Background

Emraan Hashmi played the role of an actor and intimacy coach for Lakshya and Sahher Bambba's characters in the series.

The series features an ensemble cast including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

As for Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Haq, the movie is based on a true story from the 1980s, focusing on the famous Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case.

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam take on the lead roles as Mohd Ahmed Khan and Shah Bano Begum respectively, in this fierce legal courtroom drama.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles.

Made under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja.

It is set to hit cinemas on November 7, 2025.

