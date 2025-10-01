<i>The Ba***ds</i> Star Raghav Juyal Reveals Viral Emraan Hashmi Scene Wasn't Part Of Script: "Aryan Suddenly Said, 'You'll Sing A Song"

Raghav Juyal is winning hearts with his performance in Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where he plays Parvaiz, the quirky and unpredictable friend of the lead character, played by Lakshya.

But more than just his character arc, what has gone viral is a scene that wasn't even part of the script, Juyal breaking into a passionate rendition of the song Kaho Na Kaho from Murder, including its Arabic verses, in front of Emraan Hashmi.

The moment has taken social media by storm, with fans applauding Juyal's uninhibited performance and the hilariously awkward yet earnest vibe he brings to the interaction.

"There is now a separate fan base for just that scene," said Juyal. In a conversation with NDTV, he revealed how the scene was born purely out of improvisation.

"It wasn't written in the script. Aryan and I were very tense about what to do when Emraan sir enters. Then Aryan suddenly said, 'You'll sing a song.' We started debating, Bheege Honth Tere or Kaho Na Kaho, and finally chose the latter because of its Arabic portions, which allowed me to perform more," Juyal added.

What happened next even surprised him. "The first day when I gave the master shot, my whole body started shaking and tears just started rolling down. It happened organically. Everyone was shocked, even Aryan. But I think that worked because it looked genuine," he said.

But Juyal admits he was initially sceptical about his role in the show. "All the other characters had well-written backstories. Mine didn't. Parvaiz was just there, fun but undefined. After Kill, people started seeing me as a lead, so I went to Aryan. He told me, 'Bro, I know you. I have full faith in you. This is my favourite character. We'll create it together on set.' And that's exactly what happened," the actor shared.

"Aryan has a habit of creating on the spot, and my habit is to deliver in different ways. So, whenever we were together, other actors would say, 'Oh no, this shoot will now extend!'" the actor added.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, premiered on Netflix on September 18.

Alongside Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, the series stars Bobby Deol and Mona Singh in prominent roles.

Some of the cameos include Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.

