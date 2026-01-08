Emraan Hashmi Admits Getting "Called Out At Immigration Checks" Multiple Times, Reveals Why

Emraan Hashmi recently shared that he was frequently stopped at immigration checks during his travels earlier, and he believes his appearance - particularly his earrings - may have been the reason. Hashmi spoke about the experience during the trailer launch of his upcoming web series, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In the show, he plays a customs officer. When asked whether he had ever been stopped by airport customs himself, the actor recalled the incidents and said it happened quite a few times.

What Emraan Hashmi Said

Revealing whether he was ever stopped at the green channel, Emraan said, "No, I think they have been very sweet to me. Whenever I have travelled back, they have been very sweet. But there is this sense of overpowering fear, it's not logical. It's like when you learn how to drive, but when you see an RTO officer on the road, you suddenly get anxious. So that's what happens. When I'm travelling alone, even though I've packed only clothes, you still feel like you're carrying 100 kilos of contraband in your bag while walking through the green channel."

He further added, "But it's not at all logical. I have been called out at immigration checks very early on, probably because of earrings or stuff, when I used to travel alone. But now, when they see me with my sweet family, they don't suspect me. Earlier, in the early 2000s, I used to get whisked away to the side quite a bit. That is called profiling. I fit the bill of somebody, but I don't know who that person was."

On the work front, he was recently seen in Suparn Verma's Haq, which is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. Yami Gautam played the female lead in the film.



