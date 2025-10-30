<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Slows Down, Earns Rs 3.25 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest offering, Thamma, has shown a dip at the box office. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, released in theatres on September 21.

On Day 9 (October 29), Thamma minted Rs 3.25 crore at the box office, its lowest day collection since its release, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the movie's total collection to Rs 104.60 crore. Thamma witnessed a Hindi occupancy rate of 10.10% on its second Wednesday, added the report.

The horror comedy recorded the highest occupancy in the night shows, at 13.96%, followed by the evening shows, which stood at 10.75%. The afternoon screenings registered a 9.40% occupancy, while the morning shows were the lowest at 6.28% .

Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, after Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya and Munjya. The film revolves around Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok Goyal, a journalist whose life takes an unexpected turn when he falls for Tadaka, a vampire, portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "A genre-breaching inter-species love story, Munjya and Zombivli director Aditya Sarpotdar's Thamma harks back to a character or two that are integral to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) while it marks out the way forward for the evolving franchise with a pair of new all-powerful figures who now have their tasks cut out".

With Thamma emerging as one of Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest commercial hits, the actor said what truly touched him was how much the film resonated with younger audiences.

"The best part of Thamma has been that it's been loved by kids. It's the first film of mine that has been loved by kids. I went to a screening recently and 40% of the crowd was Gen Alpha," he shared.

"Most of my films are slightly cerebral, meant for a more mature audience, with layers and subtext. This one's a simple, broad-stroke story. The VFX and special effects are designed for kids - it's very child-friendly. I'm glad I finally did something for them. It's my kids' favourite film by far," the actor added.

Besides the leading duo, Thamma also features Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, Faisal Malik as Inspector PK Yadav and Geeta Agarwal Sharma as Sudha Goyal.

