Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana Film Enters Rs 100-Crore Club

Thamma has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. On Day 8, the Aditya Sarpotdar directorial collected Rs 5.5 crore, according to box office tracker website Sacnilk. So far, the horror-comedy has collected a total of Rs 101.1 crore in the domestic market.

Thamma features Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal and Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka. The movie marks the lead actos' first on-screen collaboration.

Thamma After A Week At The Box Office

On Tuesday, Thamma recorded an overall 18.53% Hindi occupancy.

Breaking it down:

morning shows stood at 7.87%,

afternoon shows recorded 16.37%,

evening shows witnessed 20.29%, and

night shows peaked at 29.59%.

Thamma, which released in theatres on October 21, has made it to the coveted 100-crore club in eight days at the box office.

Fifth Movie In MHCU

Made under the Maddock Films banner, Thamma is the fifth film in the studio's horror-comedy universe - MHCU (Maddock Horror Comedy Universe), after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. The film follows Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls for Rashmika's character, setting the stage for a "bloody love story" with plenty of twists.

Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about Thamma's success, calling it the “biggest opening” of his career.

Khurrana told ANI, "I am feeling good. Validation by the public is the biggest validation... For me, this is the biggest opening of my career and hopefully my biggest film as well."

Why Ayushmann Chose To Do Thamma

Ayushmann also revealed that what drew him to Thamma was the opportunity to break away from his signature 'guy-next-door' roles and explore something new.

Ayushmann said, "In this film, the generic character that I have played in my earlier films, which is a guy next door, transitions towards becoming a vampire or having superhero-like characteristics - I have done that for the first time. So, I was very excited about that because I am a big fan of this universe."

In addition to Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, audiences are also loving the performances of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, Geeta Agarwal Sharma as Sudha Goyal, and Faisal Malik as Inspector PK Yadav.

