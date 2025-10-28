Rashmika Mandanna Backs Deepika Padukone On 8-Hour Work Shifts: "I Overwork And It's Not Sustainable"

The conversation around working hours in the film industry has been heating up lately, and actor Rashmika Mandanna has added her perspective to the mix. After Deepika Padukone's exit from two major films - Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD's sequel - due to her demand for structured eight-hour shifts, the topic has sparked widespread debate about how much time actors should be expected to spend on set.

Producer Sreenivasa Kumar recently praised Rashmika Mandanna at an event for her upcoming film The Girlfriend, calling her the only actor who does not insist on fixed work hours.

But Rashmika herself does not seem too proud of that habit. In an interview with Gulte, the actor admitted that her tendency to overwork has not been healthy or sustainable. The star said she has learned the hard way that having structured work hours is actually important.

“I overwork, and I am telling you it's highly not suggestible. It's not sustainable, don't do it. Do what's comfortable for you, do what is right for you, get those 8 hours, get those 9-10 hours also, because trust me, that's going to save you later. I've seen a lot of these conversations recently about work hours. I've done both, and I'm telling you this is not worth it,” Rashmika Mandanna said.

Rashmika went on to explain that her habit of pushing herself comes from not being able to say no to her team. She often ends up taking on more projects and responsibilities than she can handle.

The actress added, “But if I could choose for myself, I would say, please don't make us actors do that. Like offices have 9-5, let us have that. Because there's still a family life I want to focus on, there's still my sleep that I want to get in, and I still want to work out so that later on I'm not regretting it. I am still thinking about my future, but right now I don't have a say because I'm taking on too much.”

Workwise, Rashmika Mandanna has had an amazing year. The actress appeared in films such as Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa and Thamma. Her upcoming film, The Girlfriend, is set to hit theatres on November 5.