<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Is At Rs 91 Crore And Counting

Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial Thamma, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is continuing its theatrical run with steady collections.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, Thamma collected around Rs 13 crore on Sunday (Day 6), following a slight dip from Saturday's Rs 13.10 crore.

Saturday's figure had shown improvement over Friday (Day 4), when the film fell to Rs 10 crore after recording Rs 13 crore on Thursday (Day 3) during the Bhai Dooj holiday.

On Wednesday (Day 2), the film made Rs 18.60 crore after opening with Rs 24 crore on Tuesday, the post-Diwali day.

Despite the weekend boost, the film has not been able to surpass its opening day numbers.

As per Sacnilk, the six-day domestic total stands at Rs 91.70 crore.

Background

The film has been released in both Hindi and Telugu, though the Hindi version accounts for most of the revenue.

The Telugu version has earned approximately Rs 70 lakh in six days. Within Maddock Films' horror-comedy slate, Thamma has performed better than Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), and Munjya (2024), but it still trails behind Stree 2, which remains the franchise's benchmark success.

Stree 2 had achieved in three days what Thamma had collected in nearly a week. Its first Sunday collection of Rs 55.90 crore was higher than its opening day figure of Rs 51.80 crore, and it entered the Rs 100 crore club within four days.

The film ultimately ended its box office run with Rs 597.99 crore in India.

Meanwhile, the other Diwali release, Milap Zaveri's romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has earned Rs 41.25 crore in six days.