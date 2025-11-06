<i>Thamma</i> Director Defends Use Of Three Item Songs In The Film: "Suddenly, It's An Issue"

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma has opened to mixed reviews. After 15 days, the film minted Rs 125 crore at the domestic box office. The latest offering from Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe enjoyed a solid opening, but the numbers gradually slowed down as the festive season faded away.

The film has three item numbers featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, and Nora Fatehi. A section of the internet slammed the film for having three item numbers. Citing the songs' purpose in the film, director Aditya Sarpotdar told Screen, "All these things are marketing assets that lead you into a film. What counts is what the film gives you in the end. For me, when these songs appear, they're there because my story unfolds through them," he said, adding that it was never meant to be "an item number film."

Sarpotdar also said that the audience didn't have an issue with these songs in his earlier films. "This is the same audience that loved ‘Taras' in Munjya and ‘Aaj Ki Raat'. Nobody had a problem then. But now, suddenly, it's an issue. Maybe it's just happening more often, so people are reacting differently," he explained.

Thamma Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead pair never loses grip over roles that require their prosthetic Dracula teeth to do as much of the talking as their eyes—talking of eyes, Rashmika Mandanna, not surprisingly, wins hands down—and mouths. They do a fine job of flitting back and forth between bewilderment and omniscience."

About Thamma

Thamma stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with the lead pair. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is interconnected with other horror-comedies like the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya.