<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 15: No Growth For Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

After 15 days, Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma - a new entrant in the horror comedy universe of the Maddock Films - is struggling to score big numbers. The earnings at the domestic market stand at Rs 123.80 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Tuesday, the film minted Rs 2 crore, slightly higher than Monday numbers due to discounted tickets.

In the extended first week, Thamma minted Rs 108.4 crore.

The film was ranked as the second-highest opener in the Maddock horror-comedy universe, after Stree 2.

The film has also become the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana, beating the opening collections of DreamGirl 2 (Rs 10.69 crore).

Thamma retained its double-digit numbers till the sixth day. Gradually, the numbers saw a sharp fall.

During the festive holidays, the numbers benefited from word-of-mouth. But as the festive season faded, the numbers took a huge jolt.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Thamma remains super-steady... While the Friday working-day effect was visible during the daytime shows, business began picking up pace from the evening onwards... The South sector showed a solid jump yesterday."

Thamma Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead pair never loses grip over roles that require their prosthetic Dracula teeth to do as much of the talking as their eyes-talking of eyes, Rashmika Mandanna, not surprisingly, wins hands down-and mouths. They do a fine job of flitting back and forth between bewilderment and omniscience."

About Thamma

Thamma has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqi and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with the lead pair. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is inter-connected with other horror-comedies like the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya.