Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Says Delivery Guys "Refused" To Carry TV To 2nd Floor, Amazon Reacts

Ricky Kej, the Indian music composer and three-time Grammy Award winner, recently took to social media to flag a troubling delivery experience with Amazon India.

Sharing his experience, Ricky Kej wrote on X, "Dear @amazonIN, I had purchased a TV, and I live on the 2nd floor of a building. The delivery guys (2 of them) refused to deliver and they drove away even while we were speaking with them. They said Amazon does not deliver to the 2nd floor. Is this true?"

Dear @amazonIN I had purchased a TV, and I live on the 2nd floor of a building. The delivery guys (2 of them) refused to deliver and they drove away even while we were speaking with them. They said Amazon does not deliver to the 2nd floor. Is this true? — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 23, 2025

The tweet quickly gained traction, with several users sharing similar experiences and questioning whether such refusals are part of official delivery guidelines or isolated incidents involving third-party delivery personnel.

Amazon Reacts To Ricky Kej's Post

Amazon Help responded to Ricky Kej's post shortly afterwards, acknowledging the issue and seeking to take the matter offline. The official handle replied, "We apologize for the unpleasant experience you had with delivery agents. We'd like to check this further. Please reach out to us via DM, and we'll do our best to assist. Further, please don't include any personal or account information."

We apologize for the unpleasant experience you had with delivery agents. We'd like to check this further. Please reach out to us via DM, and we'll do our best to assist. Further, please don't include any personal or account information.

-Jitheshwara https://t.co/1XyLaGkcaN — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) December 23, 2025

This incident comes a few days after Ricky Kej claimed he was robbed at his Bengaluru home by a Zomato delivery agent, who allegedly stole a sump cover after a reconnaissance visit. Police later arrested the suspect.

All We Need To Know About Ricky Kej

Born in North Carolina, USA, in 1981, Ricky Kej moved to Bengaluru with his family at the age of eight. He studied at Bishop Cotton School and later earned a bachelor's degree in dentistry from Oxford Dental College in Bengaluru, before choosing to pursue music full-time.

Over the years, Ricky Kej has built a formidable global reputation. He has won three Grammy Awards for his albums Winds of Samsara (2015), Love Our Planet (2022), and Divine Tides (2023). In recognition of his artistic achievements, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2025, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.

ALSO READ: Grammy Winner Ricky Kej 'Robbed' At Bengaluru Home By Delivery Guy, Zomato Reacts