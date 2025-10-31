<I>Thamma</I> Box Office Collection Day 10: Progress Report On Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Film

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's latest release Thamma continues its strong run at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest hits of the year.

What's Happening

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the film marks the fifth installment in the popular Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU).

As per trade reports from Sacnilk, Thamma earned Rs 3.25 crore on Thursday, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 108.25 crore.

The film opened to an impressive Rs 24 crore on its first day and collected Rs 55.6 crore over its opening weekend.

By the end of its first week, Thamma had already touched Rs 95.6 crore.

The film maintained steady momentum early in the second week, earning Rs 5.75 crore on Tuesday and Rs 3.65 crore on Wednesday, before adding another Rs 3.25 crore on Thursday.

Background

Thamma may still find it challenging to match the phenomenal success of Stree 2, which went on to collect Rs 597.99 crore in India.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film follows Alok Gupta (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), who falls in love with Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna). Their love story unfolds amid supernatural challenges and family drama.