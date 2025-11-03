<i>Thamma</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Rashmika Mandanna And Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is At Rs 120 Crore And Counting

After a stellar first week, Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali release Thamma is slowing down at the box office. After 13 days, the total stands at Rs 120.05 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On second Sunday, the film minted Rs 4.25 crore, in keeping sync with its Saturday numbers, as per Sacnilk.

The film was ranked as the second-highest opener in the Maddock horror-comedy universe, after Stree 2.

The film has also become the biggest opener for Ayushmann Khurrana, beating the opening collections of DreamGirl 2 (Rs 10.69 crore).

Thamma retained its double-digit numbers till sixth day. Gradually, the numbers saw a sharp fall.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated about the film's performance till its first weekend. Predicting the upcoming performance, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Thamma remains super-steady... While the Friday working-day effect was visible during the daytime shows, business began picking up pace from the evening onwards... The South sector showed a solid jump yesterday.

"Business is expected to zoom upward on Saturday and Sunday, which should further strengthen its overall total."

The first weekend, which was an extension of festive holidays, did help the film notch a solid number.

Thamma Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead pair never loses grip over roles that require their prosthetic Dracula teeth to do as much of the talking as their eyes-talking of eyes, Rashmika Mandanna, not surprisingly, wins hands down-and mouths. They do a fine job of flitting back and forth between bewilderment and omniscience."

About Thamma

Thamma has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqi and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles along with the lead pair. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Thamma is inter-connected with other horror-comedies like the Stree films, Bhediya, Munjya.