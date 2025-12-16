<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal Mallik Asks Fans To 'Stop Linking' Him With Tanya Mittal

Bigg Boss 19 may have wrapped up earlier this month, but the chatter around the show is far from slowing down. From fan theories to post-show reactions, former contestants continue to trend as viewers dissect everything that happened inside the house. One topic doing the rounds online is Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal's bond on the show - something the music composer has now addressed clearly.

Days after the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Amaal Mallik took to X on Monday night to set the record straight. Responding to a fan-shared clip of his dance with Tanya from the show, Amaal urged people to stop linking the two and turning show-related moments into something else altogether.

Calling out the assumptions, Amaal Mallik explained that what viewers saw on screen was simply part of the format. “Bhai yeh ek ‘TASK' tha and it's not right if I act all egoistic and don't do what the host or guests come and ask of us. If the show needs some people to pair up for a task, do a dance skit or whatever it is…We have to. That's the channel creative and you guys are constantly making this into some nonsensical romance," he wrote.

The composer also acknowledged Tanya Mittal's support during the season and admitted that his own words may not always have been kind. “I am grateful to @itanyamittal for the care & concern she has had for me in this season. I know I've said things which must've hurt her and her fandom as well, but I am truly sorry for whatever I did in anger and to poke her. Just know such things happen and that's how one realises his or her shortcomings and works on them," he added.

Making his stance clear, Amaal Mallik requested fans to stop reading into their equation and to respect personal boundaries. “So I request you all to please stop linking us & expecting us to be interacting in a certain way. Linking her constantly with me is going to tarnish her image & It is not something she or any girl deserves to be put through. I understand you liked our friendship/ camaraderie, but the fans on either side must learn to respect people and their space…My #Amaalians I request you to stop mud slinging & I request #TaniaFans to also respectfully start doing the same! Thank you," he concluded.

Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik seemed close during the early weeks of Bigg Boss 19. Tanya was often seen taking care of the composer when he was feeling low, and their friendship quickly caught viewers' attention. However, as the game progressed, their dynamic changed.

Bigg Boss 19 concluded with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy. Farhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up, while Pranit More secured the third spot. Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik were also among the top five finalists.