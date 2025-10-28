Rashmika Mandanna Subtly Confirms Engagement With Vijay Deverakonda: "Everyone Is Aware About It"

For months, fans have been buzzing with speculation about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement. Now, the actress has finally addressed the ongoing rumours, and her reaction has only added more fuel to the excitement surrounding the couple.

Rashmika's Response Sparks More Speculation

During a recent promotional event for her upcoming film Thamma, Rashmika was asked about her alleged engagement to Vijay Deverakonda.

As reported by Telugu360, the actress responded with a shy smile and said, "Everyone is aware about it." Her brief yet telling remark has been interpreted by fans as a subtle confirmation that the rumours might indeed be true.

This comes just weeks after sources close to the couple told NDTV that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda had exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on October 3. The engagement reportedly took place in the presence of only family members and close friends, keeping it away from the media spotlight.

In another interaction, during an interview with Galatta Plus, the interviewer congratulated Rashmika - leading to a brief moment of confusion. The journalist then clarified that the wishes were for her perfume line and cheekily asked if there was anything else to celebrate.

Rashmika laughed off the question and said, "No, no," before adding, "Actually, there's quite a lot, because so many things are happening. But I'll take your congratulations on all of them."

Fans Spot The Ring

Adding to the speculation, Rashmika shared a video on Instagram featuring her pet dog, Aura. While the post focused on her love for a song from Thamma, it was her sparkling diamond ring that caught everyone's attention.

In the caption, she wrote, "This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still... I'm in LOVE with this songgg. Also, can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!"

Eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out the ring on her left hand, with many convinced that it was her way of subtly confirming the engagement without making an official announcement.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first shared the screen in the 2018 romantic hit Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Their on-screen chemistry soon sparked real-life romance rumours, which neither actor has ever publicly confirmed or denied.

Now, if reports are to be believed, the much-loved couple is planning to tie the knot in February 2026.

