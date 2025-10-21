Internet Thinks Rashmika Mandanna Was With Vijay Deverakonda During Diwali Celebrations Amid Wedding Buzz

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, reportedly, got engaged on October 3. Though the couple haven't confirmed the engagement rumours, their fans are super excited for the impending official union. On Diwali, Deverakonda shared a bunch of pictures and videos from his celebrations. You can't see Rashmika Mandanna in the pictures, but the Internet believed she was there.

What's Happening

Vijay Deverakonda is seen posing for the front camera and making goofy faces while crackers lit up the sky.

In the background, a female voice is heard, prompting the Internet to speculate that Rashmika was there.

Vijay wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali to you all - my people :) Diwalii always has been my favouriteee festival. Sending you all big hugs and all my loveee."

Let's have a quick look at the comments section.

A user wrote, "Missing Rashmika bhabi."

Another user wrote, "Is that Rashie's voice?"

Another comment read, "Last ha ha ha was hers", implying that the voice was that of Rashmika.

What Rashmika Posted On Diwali

Rashmika Mandaana's Thaama, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, has released in theatres today on the occasion of Diwali. Rasmika, who was promoting her film extensively, shared some dressed-up pictures to mark her celebrations.

Rashmika wrote, "Happy Diwali. Sending you all love and light always."

Vijay and Rashmika Got Engaged

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday (October 3), with family members and close friends in attendance. The couple is reportedly planning to get married in February 2026.

Speculation was rife as Rashmika shared some pictures in a saree, with a tilak on her forehead.

Rashmika captioned, "Happy Dussehra my loves...This year, I'm feeling extra grateful because of all the love you've been showering on the Thamma trailer and our song...Your messages, your excitement, your constant support you make every moment bigger and happier for me And I can't wait to see you all super sooooon during the promotions...(sic)."

The Relationship Timeline

Rumours of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna dating began in January 2023, following their rumoured vacation in the Maldives. Since then, the couple continue to make headlines. Rashmika watched her film Pushpa 2 with Vijay's family. The rumoured couple were also spotted together on various occasions.

In April this year, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 29th birthday in Oman. The actress shared some happy pictures from her vacation on Instagram. A day later, Vijay shared a bunch of pictures in a similar backdrop, making the buzz stronger.