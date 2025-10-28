Ayushmann Khurrana Calls <i>Thamma</i> The "Biggest Film" Of His Career, Shares Update On His Next With Sooraj Barjatya

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is elated with the success of his latest film Thamma, which he described as the "biggest film" of his career so far. He also expressed his excitement about working with Sooraj Barjatya on his next project.

Speaking to ANI, Ayushmann said, "I am feeling good. Validation by the public is the biggest validation... For me, this is the biggest opening of my career and hopefully my biggest film as well."

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. The film marks the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal.

The actor revealed that what drew him to the film was the opportunity to step beyond his usual "guy-next-door" roles. "In this film, the generic character that I have played in my earlier films, which is a guy next door, transitions towards becoming a vampire or having superhero-like characteristics - I have done that for the first time. So, I was very excited about that because I am a big fan of this universe," he said.

When asked about the film's success, Ayushmann added, "As an actor, I found the script exciting. Whatever is happening now is like a cherry on top."

The actor also shared that before Thamma 2, audiences can expect the sequel to Bhediya. "I'm excited to see how different characters from this universe will merge and clash in upcoming films," he shared.

On his upcoming projects, Ayushmann revealed that he will soon start shooting for filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's next film.

"The shoot is going to start in the next four days. It is like a dream for me that I am playing the character of Prem, because I had just wished it would happen - and it did. There is something new in Sooraj ji's story, and it is a good thing. It is a family film like his previous ones. A film like this hasn't been released for many years," he said.

He also confirmed a collaboration with Yash Raj Films for a new project. "I am doing another project for YRF. It is a very interesting and new story... I am very excited. The title has not been announced yet," he added.

Created under the Maddock Films banner, Thamma is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Roohi, Bhediya, and Munjya. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists.

