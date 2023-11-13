Diwali 2023: Inside Jr NTR's Famjam With Wife Lakshmi And Sons Abhay Ram-Bhargava Ram

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: jrntr )

For Jr NTR, this Diwali was all about spending some quality time with his loved ones. On the auspicious festival, the actor wished his Instagram followers by treating them to a happy picture of his family. In the click, Jr NTR can be seen posing with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargava Ram. The family of four is dressed in their festive best in the picture. While Jr NTR wore an off-white printed kurta with black trousers, Pranathi opted for a muted blue checkered drape. Abhay and Bhargav looked smart in their identical printed kurtas in pink and blue hues. Sharing the picture, Jr NTR wrote, “Wish you all a very Happy Diwali.” Responding to the post Telugu actress Chaithra Rai dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Indian kabaddi player Rahul Chaudhari commented, “Happy Diwali.”

Jr NTR shared the lovely picture just a day after he attended the grand Diwali bash hosted by his RRR co-star Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The Diwali party on Saturday was a starry affair, as the guest list included the who's who of the South Indian film industry. A series of inside pictures were shared by Mahesh Babu's wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar on Instagram on Sunday. The carousel of images shows superstars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati posing together in style. We also get to see Upasana posing candidly with Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy, Namrata and Pranathi. Sharing the pictures, Namrata wrote, “About last night...Diwali is done right with the coolest bunch!! Thanks, Ram Charan & Upasana Kamineni Konidela for being the best hosts! Happy Diwali folks!! Wishing you all a phenomenal one filled with love and light.”

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also featured Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. RRR went on to etch history after its foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu became the first Indian track to win Oscars in the Best Original Song category.

Jr NTR is currently shooting for Devara Part 1, which will mark Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut. Apart from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also features Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The film is slated to hit the theatres in April, next year.

That's not all. The superstar will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan's War 2. The movie is part of YRF Spy Universe and will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.