Jr NTR On Oscars' Academy List Of New Member Class Of Actors

On Wednesday night, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared the list of new member class of actors and guess who is on it? None other than Jr NTR. An Instagram post captioned, "Introducing Academy's new member class of actors" was shared by the Academy on its official Instagram handle. Besides Jr NTR, the list also features Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, Rosa Salazar. "In the capable hands of these dedicated and gifted performers, stories transcend the confines of imagination, taking on a tangible, visceral existence that captivates viewers around the world. Through their nuanced expressions, compelling gestures, and authentic portrayals, they bridge the gap between fiction and reality, allowing us to see ourselves in the struggles, joys, and triumphs of the characters they bring to life," read the caption on the post.

An excerpt from the post read, "The Academy is thrilled to welcome Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, N.T. Rama Rao Jr, and Rosa Salazar to the Actors Branch.."

Needless to say, Jr NTR fans were thrilled to see his name on the list. "So happy to see Jr NTR in the list," wrote an Instagram user. "Happy that you have included Jr NTR and definitely acting is in safe hands," added another. "Our Jr NTR from India is there. Amazing Academy," read a third. "No need for awards... This is just enough what NTR acting is," read a fourth. "Jr NTR walks away with all the accolades," inputs from another user. "Lots of love from India for including Jr NTR," read another one.

Jr NTR became a global star after featuring in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Ram Charan. Speaking of RRR, it ruled the international award season and how. At the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles this year, RRR won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. Naatu Naatu also won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles this year. It also won 4 big awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards, including one for the Oscar winning Naatu Naatu.