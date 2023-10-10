To SS Rajamouli, Adorable Birthday Wishes From RRR Stars Ram Charan And Jr NTR

Image was shared by Ram Charan. (Courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Director SS Rajamouli rang in his 50th birthday with heartfelt birthday wishes from RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Both the stars posted behind the scenes pictures from their 2022 blockbuster film RRR to wish their director and friend SS Rajamouli. Ram Charan's caption read, "Truly adore my moments with you. Happiest Birthday SS Rajamouli Garu." His RRR co-star Jr NTR shared a throwback picture where he was seen sharing a laugh with the director. "Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Sending lots of love..." his caption read. For the unversed, the director had a marvellous start to the year. His film RRR made India proud by winning an Oscar in the Best Original Score category for the song Naatu Naatu in March. Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who played the leads in RRR, had accompanied the director for the award ceremony held in Los Angeles.

This is how Ram Charan wished Rajamouli:

Now see Jr NTR's wish for the director:

Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Sending lots of love... pic.twitter.com/hdKXJ87WY0 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2023

Ajay Devgn, who played a pivotal role in RRR, also wished the director on social media. Ajay posted a picture with Rajamouli from the set of the Oscar-winning film. "Happy Birthday, Rajamouli Sir! Keep creating masterpieces that touch hearts worldwide (star emoticon)" he wrote in the caption.

Happy Birthday, Rajamouli Sir! Keep creating masterpieces that touch hearts worldwide 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Kldyh7pWIt — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2023

A few months back, the director went on a tour of magnificent temples in Tamil Nadu. In a video shared by the director, he is seen exploring several temples in the state such as the Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur, Rameshwaram, and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, among others. He is also seen boating in Thoothukudi and indulging in local snacks in Madurai. The director ends the video with a beautiful image of his family.

Sharing the video, SS Rajamouli said, “Wanted to do a road trip in central Tamil Nadu for a long time. Thanks to my daughter who wanted to visit temples, we embarked upon it. Had been to Srirangam, Darasuram, Brihadeeswarar Koil [temple], Rameshwaram, Kanadukathan, Thoothukudi and Madurai in the last week of June. Could only touch the tip of the iceberg in the given few days. Exquisite architecture, amazing engineering and deep spiritual thought of Pandyas, Chozhas. Nayakkars and many other rulers was truly mesmerising.”

See the full video here:

On the work front, SS Rajamouli's next directorial project features superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role and is said to be a jungle adventure.