Devara: Janhvi Kapoor In A BTS Pic From The Sets Of Her Film With Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is missing the sets of her next film Devara, shared a BTS photo from the shoot on her Instagram profile on Tuesday and it is trending even a day later on social media. In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in a blue saree that she paired with a green blouse. She is seen with kohl-rimmed eyes in the click. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post, "Missing set and the team and being Thangam." She added the hashtag #Devara to her post. In the comments section of her post, Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya wrote, "Thangammmm."

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

The film's lead actress Janhvi Kapoor's association with the project was announced on her birthday earlier this year. "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite Jr NTR," she wrote in the caption along with a red heart icon. Jr NTR commented on the post, "Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday... Have a great one."

On his 40th birthday this year, Jr NTR had announced the film's title and along with that, he had revealed the release date for Devara. It will open in cinemas on April 5, 2024.

Saif Ali Khan's look from the film was shared on his birthday.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi.Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after Janatha Garage. Jr NTR has had a stellar year professionally. He attended the 95th Oscars earlier this year, where the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won an award for the Best Original Song.