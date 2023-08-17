Kareena Kapoor's One Word Reaction To Saif Ali Khan's Devara Look Says It All

Kareena and Saif pictured together. (Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Kareena Kapoor appears to be the biggest cheerleader for husband Saif Ali Khan's work. On Saif Ali Khan's birthday (August 16), the makers of his upcoming project Devara dropped his first look from the movie. Sharing the poster on her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Uffff" and shared a bunch of emojis with it. Devara features Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. In the poster, Saif is seen sporting curly hair. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara also stars Prakash Raj.

Kareena Kapoor filled husband Saif's birthday with adorable wishes. On Wednesday morning, she dropped a photo with Saif where both of them can be seen chilling by a poolside. In the caption, she wrote, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram...Even though he's in front of me smiling away...And why not? It's his birthday...May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover...There truly is no one like you...Kind, generous, crazy. OK I can go on writing all day but gotta go eat cake."

Take a look at the post here:

Later in the evening, Kareena shared an inside picture from the celebrations. Saif was accompanied by his four kids - Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh on his special day. Sharing the blockbuster frame, Kareena wrote, "And it is a Happy Birthday indeed."

Some inside pictures from the day were also posted by Sara Ali Khan on her feed. In the series of pictures posted by her, we get a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor too. She captioned her post, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba."

Take a look at the post here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6, and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara , Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, to name a few.