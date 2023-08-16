Inside Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Celebrations With Kids Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh. Pic Courtesy - Kareena Kapoor

Image was shared by Kareena. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

It was a family reunion of sorts at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai home today as Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan visited them, carrying balloons and other things to celebrate the Omkara star's 53rd birthday. As all four children of Saif Ali Khan came together for the cake-cutting ceremony, the happy frame was captured by none other than Kareena Kapoor. The actress also posted the image on her Instagram feed alongside a sweet caption. In the picture, we can see Saif and his kids flashing their widest smiles except for little Jeh, who, perched on top of his big brother Ibrahim's shoulder, is too busy chewing his thumb.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "And it is a Happy Birthday indeed." See the wholesome picture below:

Some inside pictures from the day were also posted by Sara Ali Khan on her feed. In the series of pictures posted by her, we also get a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor. She captioned her post, "Happiest Birthday to my dearest Abba."

Some pictures of Sara and Ibrahim entering dad Saif's house, carrying a bunch of balloons:

Meanwhile, birthday boy Saif Ali Khan got the best birthday wish from his wife Kareena Kapoor. The actress shared a picture of herself and Saif chilling by the pool. For the caption, she wrote, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram...Even though he's in front of me smiling away...And why not? It's his birthday...May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover...There truly is no one like you...kind, generous, crazy. Ok, I can go on writing all day but gotta go eat cake."

See Kareena Kapoor's post for Saif Ali Khan here:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6, and Jeh, who they welcomed in 2021. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod, to name a few.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Last year, he starred in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. The actor will next be seen in a film with Jr NTR.