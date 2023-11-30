Telangana Assembly Polls: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli And Other Celebs Cast Their Vote

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Tollywood's biggest superstars are out and about in the city on Thursday. The reason? Telangana Assembly polls. Some of the industry's most prominent names have stepped out to cast their votes and images of them have been going viral on social media. For instance, megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, an upscale area in Hyderabad, along with his wife Surekha and daughter Sreeja. A video of the actor and family arriving at the polling booth has been shared widely on social media by fans of Chiranjeevi. In the video, Chiranjeevi is seen in an all-black ensemble and is walking barefeet, as is prescribed for those undertaking the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Chiranjeevi's nephew superstar Allu Arjun also cast his vote and shared an image showing off the indelible ink on his forefinger. Along with the image, he also had a special message for his fans. He wrote: “Pls Cast your vote responsibly.”

Pls Cast your vote responsibly . pic.twitter.com/ACsSAbRCbd — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 30, 2023

Jr NTR was also clicked at a polling booth in Hyderabad with his wife Pranitha.

#ElectionsWithNDTV | Junior NTR arrives at the polling station with wife to cast vote#TelanganaElections2023pic.twitter.com/GUCYLes1am — NDTV (@ndtv) November 30, 2023

SS Rajamouli, director of super hit films like RRR and the Baahubali franchise, shared an image after voting and said, “We did? DID YOU? Be a proud voter.”

Be a proud voter..???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/LRy9bdS3HV — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 30, 2023

Nagarjuna, wife Amala Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya were also spotted casting their votes in Hyderabad. “Nagarjuna accompanied by #Chay & #AmalaAkkineni exercise their voting right at the Government Women's Hostel in Jubilee Hills,” the caption of a tweet said.

Actor Nani also shared that he had indeed cast his vote by dropping an image of his inked finger. In the caption, he simply wrote, “Done.”

Actress and TV host Suma Kanakala wrote, “It's our right and responsibility to cast our vote and choose a Leader for our better future. I have voted and you?”

It's our right and responsibility to cast our vote and choose a Leader for our better future. I have voted and you??????️????????????#TelanganaElections#TelanganaElections2023#Elections#Election2023#Votepic.twitter.com/YJ0bmjnBUH — Suma Kanakala (@ItsSumaKanakala) November 30, 2023

Several other actors are expected to cast their votes in the next few hours.













