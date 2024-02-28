A Timeline Of Bride-To-Be Taapsee Pannu And Mathias Boe's Romance

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe in a throwback picture. (courtesy: X)

It is celebration time at the Pannu household with actress-producer Taapsee Pannu all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe. NDTV was exclusively able to share that Taapsee and Danish badminton star Mathias Boe are planning a Sikh-Christian wedding towards the end of March. Destination: Udaipur. According to sources, the wedding is likely to be a complete family affair and no big Bollywood A-listers are expected to be a part of the celebration. While you can read more details of the exclusive story here, we think now is the perfect time to look back at the relationship timeline of the power couple, who have dated for over 10 years.

Meet-cute

Fans of Taapsee Pannu would know that while the couple have been low-key about their relationship, they have never shied away from admitting to dating each other. But how did they begin dating? Well, as per a 2014 NDTV report, sparks first flew between the actress and the badminton star when they met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013.

Mathias Boe was part of the Lucknow-based team Awadhe Warriors while Taapsee Pannu was the brand ambassador of champions Hyderabad Hotshots. It may be noted that Taapsee was one of the leading actresses in Telugu before shifting focus to Bollywood, having made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry in 2010.

Cheerleaders for each other

In 2014, rumours of the two dating picked pace, when Mathias Boe was playing at the India Open and Taapsee Pannu often cheered him on from the stands. That's not all. Over the next few years, both Taapsee and Mathias were seen celebrating each other's personal and professional milestones on social media.

For instance, in 2017, when Taapsee Pannu and the cast of Pink were given the opportunity to meet the then President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, the actress shared the happy news on X [formerly Twitter]. She wrote, “WHAT AN HONOUR! #Pink with The Honourable President of India and then a dinner hosted by him, sitting right next to him #Unbelievable.” Mathias Boe, ever the doting boyfriend, reshared the post with heart-eye, thumbs up and Indian flag emojis.

The same year, Mathias Boe also shared another loved-up tweet, giving a shout-out to one of Taapsee's films Running Shaadi. He wrote: “Will enjoy a good movie with the beautiful @taapsee on my flight to Hong Kong. Next time u fly @emirates you have to watch it, that's an order.”

Will enjoy a good movie with the beautiful @taapsee on my flight to Hong Kong. Next time u fly @emirates you have to watch it, that's an order☝???????????? @Runningshaadipic.twitter.com/vtHIUxq0bG — Mathias Boe (@mathiasboe) November 11, 2017

More recently, in 2021, when the income-tax (I-T) department conducted a raid on properties linked to Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe extended his support and wrote: “Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents...”

Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing ???????? for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. ????‍♂️. @KirenRijiju please do something????????. — Mathias Boe (@mathiasboe) March 4, 2021

Over the years, the couple has also been spotted with each other's friends and family, celebrating festivals and birthdays.

Here's an image of Mathias Boe celebrating his birthday with Taapsee, her sister Shagun Pannu and their friends.

We also spotted Taapsee and Mathias Boe celebrating Holi with the family.

10-Year Milestone

Earlier this year, Taapsee Pannu reflected on her ten-year relationship with Mathias Boe in a podcast with Raj Shamani. When asked if it was difficult to find people to date after becoming an actor, she said, “I don't know because I have been with the same person -- Mathias Boe -- for the past 10 years. I started acting 13 years ago and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship… I feel you are in a good relationship when you do not feel the baggage of the relationship. I always knew that you have to be 'a man' to be in a relationship with me and not a 'boy'".

During a 2023 AMA session on Instagram, she was also asked when she planned to get married. To this, Taapsee Pannu had joked, “So when am I getting married? I am not pregnant, as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know.”

Here are a few more fun pictures of the much-in-love couple:

Now, all eyes are on the couple for updates on the wedding. On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan.