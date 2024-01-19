Taapsee Pannu On 10-Year Relationship With Mathias Boe: 'No Thoughts Of Leaving Him'

Taapsee Pannnu and Mathias Boe in a throwback picture. (courtesy: X)

Actress Taapsee Pannu has always been candid about her personal and professional milestones. The actress, who has been dating badminton player Mathias Boe for over a decade now, has opened up about her relationship. In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Taapsee Pannu was asked whether it was difficult to find people to date after becoming an actor. To this, Taapsee Pannu said, “I don't know because I have been with the same person -- Mathias Boe -- for the past 10 years. I started acting 13 years ago and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship. But from what I hear from people around me, it is very difficult to find someone after you become an actor because your sense of why you like a person or they like you becomes skewed. You start doubting the genuineness of that person. I have had my co-stars say that it is tough to find a partner, genuinely.”

She added: “ I feel you are in a good relationship when you do not feel the baggage of the relationship.” Taapsee Pannu further added: “I always knew that you have to be 'a man' to be in a relationship with me and not a 'boy'".

Interestingly, in July last year, Taapsee was asked when she was planning to get married. To this, she said: "So when am I getting married? I am not pregnant, as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know.” Read all about it here.

Meanwhile, here's a lovely throwback image of Mathias Boe celebrating his birthday with Taapsee Pannu and family. He shared the post with the note: "Birthday lunch in the best company."

Taapsee Pannu made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. Her Bollywood debut came in the form of the 2013 film Chashme Baddoor, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.