Taapsee Pannu's Boyfriend Mathias Boe Celebrates His Birthday With The Actress, Her Sister And Friends

Actress Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend and former badminton player Mathias Boe celebrates his 41st birthday on Sunday. On his Instagram profile, Mathias Boe gave us a glimpse of his birthday celebrations with Taapsee Pannu and her sister Shagun. He posted a photo from his birthday lunch and called the actress, her sister and their friends "the best company." In the photo, Taapsee Pannu can be seen sporting a striped outfit while Mathias picked a casual shirt and trousers for the lunch. "Birthday lunch in the best company," Mathias Boe wrote in the caption of his post. Taapsee and Mathias Boe have been together for quite some time now.

Reports about Taapsee and Mathias Boe's relationship surfaced on the Internet when the duo went on a vacation to Maldives together. This photo of Mathias Boe with Taapsee Pannu trended big time on social media in October last year.

On Taapsee Pannu's birthday last year, Mathias Boe wished her with this super adorable post: "Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we are getting old fast, especially you. Can't believe how lucky I'm that I found someone who don't find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep you smiling."

In terms of work, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Haseen Dillruba. The film premiered on Netflix on July 2. The actress has Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and a film with Anurag Kashyap lined up. Shabaash Mithu is a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj while Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run.