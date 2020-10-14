Viral: Taapsee Pannu's Pic With Rumoured Boyfriend Mathias Boe From Maldives Vacation

Mathias Boe with Taapsee Pannu. (courtesy mathias.boe)

Taapsee Pannu, who has been constantly featuring in headlines for her Maldives vacation for over a week, recently occupied a spot on the list of trends for somewhat similar reasons. A picture of the actress along with her rumoured boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe has been spreading like wildfire on social media. The aforementioned photograph was shared by Mathias, who also accompanied Taapsee during her week-long Maldives vacation. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen happily posing together, with a stunning location in the backdrop (which was also spotted in one of the pictures Taapsee posted earlier). "Holiday got me like," Mathias Boe captioned his post.

Check out Mathias Boe's post here:

Taapsee, who shared a picture with a similar background on the same day as Mathias, captioned her post: "When the nature seems to have the best filter... best background.... best lighting .... best props... all you can do is not spoil it."

Remember Taapsee's ROFL "Biggini shoot" post? The one in which the actress could be seen dancing and chilling with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu. Well, the video also featured Mathias Boe.

On Taapsee's 33rd birthday this year, Mathias Boe shared a happy picture with the Pink actress and he captioned it: "Happy birthday you crazy little creature, we are getting old fast, especially you. Can't believe how lucky I'm that I found someone who don't find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep you smiling."

Tapsee and Mathias, who have been dating for quite some time now, have managed to keep their rumoured romance a secret for the longest time. However, the actress has earlier been spotted cheering for Mathias during his badminton matches. Mathias' Instagram bio describes him as a "badminton player from Denmark living in India and UAE."

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed film Thappad, has an impressive line-up of films that includes Haseen Dillruba, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Rashmi Rocket.