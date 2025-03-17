Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up The <i>Gandhari</i> Shoot. See Post

Taapsee Pannu has shared an update on her upcoming project, Gandhari. The actress announced the film's wrap on Monday. She shared a series of pictures from the set on Instagram.

The opening frame featured a blindfolded Taapsee surrounded by kids. There was also a glimpse of the actress with director Devashish Makhija, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, cinematographer Amit Roy and actor Ishwak Singh.

The side note read, "If there is a NOS mode for the human body, I experienced it in this film. If there is something called running on fuel of grit and determination, I saw it in this film. If there is something called a unified goal of “make it happen”, I felt it in this film. Every time, I decide to go against the tide I forget there is a price to pay, a burnout like never before, but some bruises give a feeling of contentment like never before. We gave it our all! Bringing it to you soon…. Our #Gandhari."

Described as an "intense revenge action thriller," Gandhari centres around a mother's quest to rescue her kidnapped child. The film's title refers to a character from the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata, who is known for voluntarily blindfolding herself for life after marrying a blind prince.

In a conversation with Variety, Kanika Dhillon said, "Gandhari is the story of a mom whose child has been snatched away from her, and what lengths she is going to go to get her daughter back. It's emotional, it's powerful. It's a story of revenge and redemption."

She added, "All of us are aware of the broad story of Gandhari, that she decided she was not going to look at the world or see the world because her husband cannot see. I wanted to interpret it a little differently for this one."

Gandhari marks the sixth collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon after Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan (2018), Netflix's original film Haseen Dillruba (2021), its sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024), ZEE5 film Rashmi Rocket (2021) and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki (2023).

Gandhari is directed by Devashish Makhija.