Anurag Kashyap Confirms He Has Left "Toxic" Bollywood: "Everyone Is Trying To Make Rs 800 Crore Film"

Anurag Kashyap has officially confirmed that he has left Bollywood, which is solely driven by box office numbers and keeps little room for creative freedom in his recent interaction with The Hindu. The actor-director had talked about his frustration with the "toxic" industry last year, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Speaking to The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap said, "I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone."

Anurag Kashyap has likely relocated to Bengaluru ( a source told The Hindu) and he's keen on working in South films for a more fulfilling creative experience. Earlier, Anurag Kashyap complained that he was "disgusted" and "disappointed" by his own industry.

"I envy them (South filmmakers). Because now, it's difficult for me to go out and experiment. Because now, it comes at a cost, which makes my producers think about profit. They're like, 'Where are my margins? I'm losing money.' I'm like, 'You don't want to make this movie? Don't make this movie.' But I just cannot. Because right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about 'how do we sell it?' So the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That's why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I'm moving out of Mumbai," he had told The Hollywood Reporter India.

Anurag Kashyap will be seen in Dacoit, where he plays a cop. The bilingual film, shot in Hindi and Telugu, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

He's presently promoting Footage, a Malayalam thriller directed by Saiju Sreedharan. The film, featuring Manju Warrier, Vishak Nair, and Gayathri Ashok, was released in August last year. Its Hindi version is set to premiere on March 7, 2025. Anurag Kashyap is also a presenter of the film.