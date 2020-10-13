What Taapsee Pannu Wrote About Her Post-Vacation Skin

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo (courtesy taapsee)

Highlights Taapsee recently returned home from the Maldives

She was holidaying with her sisters

Taapsee filled up her Instagram with glimpses of her vacation

Taapsee Pannu, who just returned home from a fabulous holiday in the Maldives, shared an appreciation post for her post-vacation glow. Sharing a photo of herself, sans make-up, Taapsee wrote: "Some days you really appreciate your natural skin. There's a different glow to natural, healthy skin. Just let your skin do its thing!" In the Maldives, Taapsee Pannu shared glimpses from her sun-bathing moments, under water diving sessions, having breakfast in the pool mornings, and more. Taapsee was holidaying with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu. Taapsee Pannu had timed her holiday in between wrapping the shoot of a film and starting work on a new one.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's skin appreciation post here:

Meanwhile, here's how Taapsee bid adieu to Maldives. "We will miss this," she wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Taapsee Pannu's Instagram stories

On Monday evening, Taapsee, along with the other Pannu sisters, shared an ROFL recreation of a viral video, captioning it as: "So what did Pannus do in Maldives?"

Here's when Taapsee and her sisters went sea diving: "The Boat Dive! The second dive of the trip and we got the best weather to see some of the best corals. Kindly notice the actor in me who unconsciously face facing to the camera under water."

Here's when Taapsee took "the idea of 'Rise and Shine' literally!" She described her sister Shagun as the "newly discovered director on board."

Taapsee's line-up of films includes Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.