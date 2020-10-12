This Celeb Is Crushing On Taapsee Pannu's Vacation Wardrobe And So Are We

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo (courtesy taapsee)

Highlights Taapsee shared a new pic from her vacation

"Jageh bhi sunder aur kapde bhi," wrote Neena Gupta

"Thank you, ma'am," Taapsee responded

Taapsee Pannu's Maldives vacation looks like a dream. The actress has been filling up her holiday album on Instagram with stunning photos and giving us major wanderlust. She recently shared a sunset moment on Instagram, looking stunning in printed separates paired with a flowy cape. Taapsee's vacation wardrobe is totally on point - agrees her Mulk co-star Neena Gupta. "Jageh bhi sunder aur kapde bhi," the 61-year-old actress commented on Taapsee's photo. Taapsee responded to the compliment with a thank you message. Last year, Neena Gupta and Taapsee Pannu had a difference of opinion on Twitter over Saand Ki Aankh casting but they buried the hatchet in a dignified manner. Taapsee was one of the first ones to thank Neena Gupta for sharing her first impression of the Saand Ki Aankh.

Here's the new entry on Taapsee Pannu's Instagram. "Soaking it all in as it's soon time to go back home," Taapsee captioned her post.

Here's how Taapsee made it a very stylish beach vacation. We like.

Taapsee Pannu also shared her diving experience with a video, writing: "The second dive of the trip and we got the best weather to see some of the best corals."

Taapsee Pannu is holidaying with her sisters Shagun and Evania. Looking at how 2020 has been for everyone so far, Taapsee said "she's ringing out the bad times" with her vacation: "I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year, but considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say. Ringing out the bad times!"

Taapsee Pannu timed her holiday in between wrapping the shoot of a film and starting work on a new one. Taapsee's line-up of films includes Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.