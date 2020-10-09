Taapsee Pannu, Holidaying In The Maldives, Is On A 'Shredding Diet'

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Vacation or no vacation, Taapsee Pannu has to follow a diet plan for her forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The actress, who is currently holidaying in Maldives with her sister Shagun and Evania, added a new photo to her vacation diaries and shared how her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal has been making her eat high protein foods. In the picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen enjoying her floating tray breakfast at her resort, overlooking the ocean. "While I take a break, my super-efficient Munmun Ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket. She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats," the actress captioned her post.

"As they say, the right people in your life can get things 'floating' for you and in my case, it's done quite literally!" she added while using the hashtag #OnADietPlan.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's latest post here:

Taapsee Pannu is enjoying stunning photoshoots in Maldives and her Instagram entries reflect it. "One for such beautiful corners," she captioned one of her previous posts while sharing another, she wrote: "My 2 favourite times of the day....dawn and dusk. And this trip is making me feel I can never have enough of it."

This photo of Taapsee Pannu chilling in a bikini in Maldives has been trending on social media since Thursday. "When we take the idea of 'Rise and Shine' literally! Cameraperson: Our newly discovered director on board, Shagun Pannu," the actress wrote in the caption.

The shooting schedule of Rashmi Rocket, a sports drama, will start in November. Taapsee plays the role of a sprinter named Rashmi, who hails from a village in Gujarat's Kutch, in the film.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, Rashmi Rocket is slated to release next year.