Just A Pic Of Taapsee Pannu 'Ringing Out The Bad Times' In Maldives

Taapsee Pannu, who is making memories in the Maldives, shared one more photo from her vacation on Saturday and it is stunning. However, the caption on her post is as fun as she is. In the photograph, Taapsee Pannu can be seen sporting a black bikini, which she paired with what appears to be a black shrug, and ringing a bell at a mesmerising location. "I wish I could caption it as, ringing in the new year," wrote Taapsee in the caption, and added: "But considering how 2020 turned out to be I would rather say...Ringing out the bad times!" Check out her post here:

Taapsee Pannu flew to the Maldives with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu earlier this week and has been sharing breathtaking pictures from her holiday on social media. On Friday, she tried snorkeling, a glimpse of which she also shared on Instagram. "Snorkel the hell out the blues! Under the able guidance of our director/cinematographer/voice over artist/new haircut girl on board. PS - we others are just following the strict instructions," she captioned the post.

Even on her vacation, Taapsee is on a "shredding diet." Wondering why? The actress, in one of her posts, revealed that her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal has been making her eat high protein foods for her forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket. She wrote: "While I take a break, my super-efficient Munmun Ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket. She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things 'floating' for you and in my case, it's done quite literally! #OnADietPlan."

Taapsee Pannu has several other projects also lined-up such as Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba (also starring Vikrant Massey), Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.