Massive Feat For Himesh Reshammiya As He Becomes The First Indian Artist On Bloomberg's Global Pop Power List

Pop icon Himesh Reshammiya, who rose to fame in the mid-2000s, has achieved yet another feat as he earned a place on Bloomberg's Pop Power List. Himesh Reshammiya is now the first Indian artist to be featured in Bloomberg's coveted ranking of the world's most influential pop stars.

Known for his unique nasal singing style and vocal tone, Himesh Reshammiya's latest achievement further highlights the recognition of Indian talents in International arenas.

How Does It Work

The ranking of the pop stars is based on seven data-driven performance metrics and is a celebration of global pop stars ruling the industry today.

The seven key metrics used for evaluation include revenues and ticket sales from recent live shows, album and digital song sales, and YouTube views. Himesh Reshammiya has joined the ranks of pop icons, namely Beyonce, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Coldplay, and Shakira, to name a few.

BIG ACHIEVEMENT – HIMESH RESHAMMIYA GOES GLOBAL… The #HitMachine #HimeshReshammiya takes #India to the global stage... The man behind countless chartbusters has earned a historic spot on #Bloomberg's list of the world's most influential pop stars.



And that's not all –… pic.twitter.com/LhYIYKRO5S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 7, 2025

Career

Himesh Reshammiya has delivered over 2000 superhit songs and has earned an exposure of over 200 billion views on YouTube. To add to this, his recently held concerts and musical shows have generated immense buzz too. After the success of his recent concerts, the lineup of his next shows will be announced soon.

Himesh Reshammiya rose to fame with his first studio album Aap Kaa Surroor, which emerged as the second highest-selling album in the world after Michael Jackson's Thriller. His last film was Badass Ravi Kumar in 2025.

In A Nutshell

Himesh Reshammiya has earned a spot for himself on Bloomberg's Global Pop Power List. The list also features iconic pop stars, namely Beyonce, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Coldplay, and Shakira.