Exclusive: Taapsee Pannu To Marry Boyfriend Mathias Boe - Date And Destination Here

Taapsee and Mathias in a throwback picture. (courtesy: MathiasBoe)

A celebrity wedding extravaganza is set to take place end of March. But wait, it gets better. This isn't your run-of-the-mill wedding. We're talking about a Sikh-Christian fusion affair.

If you haven't guessed it yet...remember you heard it here first. We are talking about Taapsee Pannu. Yes, the Dunki actress is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe.

The wedding extravaganza is set to take place in the enchanting city of Udaipur. We have heard that it's going to be a complete family affair and no big Bollywood A-listers are expected.

According to our sources, the soon-to-be-wed couple, are all set to tie the knot in a grand celebration that promises to blend the rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity in a mesmerizing display of love and culture.

Taapsee and Mathias have been in a relationship over 10 years now. While couple like keeping a low key they have never been secretive about their relationship.