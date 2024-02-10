Valentine's Film Fest: Jab We Met 'Never Gets Old'. We Agree, Kareena Kapoor

Image instagrammed by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

It wouldn't be an understatement to say that Jab We Met stands out as one of Kareena Kapoor's most iconic films. The movie is set to grace the big screens once again during the Valentine's Film Festival from February 9 to 14. How do we know? Well, the actress herself has shared the update on her Instagram handle. She posted a video featuring her unforgettable shots and dialogues from the film, such as "Aaj tak life mein ek train nahi chuti meri", "Sikhni hoon main Bhatinda ki", "Itni bhi sundar nahin hoon main", and "Main apni favourite hoon". In the background, the evergreen song Yeh Ishq Hai adds to the nostalgic charm. Alongside the video, Kareena wrote, "Never gets old... by God," accompanied by a black heart emoji.

As soon as Kareena dropped the video, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section with love. Kareena Kapoor's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, wrote, “My cutie” with red heart emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, author Tahira Kashyap, commented, “Never! Love it,” with red hearts. Film producer Rhea Kapoor posted heart-eyed emojis. Pakistani actress-model Sadaf Sabzwari said, "Love it," heart emojis.

Starring Shahid Kapoor in the male lead, Jab We Met was directed by Imtiaz Ali. It was released 17 years ago in 2007.

On the 13th anniversary of the movie, Kareena Kapoor had shared a throwback picture to remind us all why Geet will always remain everybody's "favourite." She posted a behind-the-scenes picture with Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali from the sets of the song Nagada Baja. While captioning the post, Kareena Kapoor quoted Geet's dialogue: "Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai." She added the hashtag #13YearsOfJabWeMet to her post.

After dating for several years, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor parted ways following the release of Jab We Met. Since then, they were never seen sharing screen space. They both starred in the 2016 film Udta Punjab but did not have a single scene together in the movie. Shahid and Kareena co-starred in films like Fida, 36 China Town, Milenge Milenge, and Chup Chup Ke.