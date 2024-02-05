Murder Mubarak Teaser: Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor Among Pankaj Tripathi's Suspects

Still from avideo shared on YouTube. (courtesy: Netflix India )

Folks, Murder Mubarak announcement video is here. The Homi Adajania directorial will be released on March 15 on the OTT platform Netflix. Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia are part of the film. In the video, shared by Netflix India on YouTube, Pankaj Tripathi can be seen taking on the role of a detective in a murder case. The suspects include Sara Ali Khan – a princess from South Delhi, Vijay Varma – a deadly lover from Chandni Chowk, Karisma Kapoor – a dream girl from suspense movies, Dimple Kapadia – a drunken artist, Tisca Chopra – a gossipmonger, and Sahail Nayyar – a party animal.

The video concludes with Pankaj Tripathi stating, "Asal me jyadatar katil dikhne me darinde nahi hote. [In reality, most killers don't appear as monsters at first glance.] They are ordinary men and women, aapke mere jaise. [Just like me and you.] Jo sakta hai is waqt bagal ki kursi me baithe huye, mann hi mann muskura rahe ho, khudko badhaiyaan de rahe ho ki bhai murder mubarak ho. [They could possibly be sitting next to you right now, quietly smiling, and silently congratulating themselves on committing the perfect murder.]"

“7 suspects, one baffling crime - and a whole lot of chaos! Murder Mubarak, coming on 15th March, only on Netflix.” read the caption of the video. Murder Mubarak has been backed by Dinesh Vijan.

Last year, Karisma Kapoor treated her Instagram followers to a series of pictures from the wrap-up party of Murder Mubarak. The opening frame featured Karisma, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma and director Homi Adajania. The carousel also included a photo of Karisma posing alongside Sara Ali Khan. Sharing the fun moments, Karisma wrote, “Wrap Mubarak. We missed Dimple aunty and Pankaj ji. What an incredible cast and crew to work with… #Murder Mubarak.”

Pankaj Tripathi was last seen in Kadak Singh. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan last appeared in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, alongside Vicky Kaushal.