Aashim Gulati On Working With His 'Childhood Crush' Karisma Kapoor In Murder Mubarak: 'Made Me Feel Super Comfortable'

Image was shared on Instagram.(courtesy: aashimgulati)

Murder Mubarak, which released on streaming platform Netflix last week, has been garnering praise for its plot and performances by a stellar cast. Now, actor Aashim Gulati, who plays a vital role in the film, has summed up his experience of working with his "childhood crush" Karisma Kapoor. On Wednesday, the Tum Bin actor shared some snippets from sets of Murder Mubarak. Alongside the post, Aashim Gulati wrote a heartfelt message about shooting his first scene with Karisma Kapoor. He wrote, "Murder Mubarak has been an extremely special project for numerous reasons, largely because of the stellar cast and crew! This was my little secret but what the hell?! @therealkarismakapoor , Lolo, as we all know her, was my childhood crush, there I said it! Safe to say, I was slightly nervous before we shot our first scene together but she made me feel super comfortable."

About Sanjay Kpaoor, with whom Aashim has earlier worked in the television series Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, he wrote, "Collaborating with @sanjaykapoor2500 on screen has consistently been an amazing experience. Although I love him off-screen, I really enjoyed threatening him on-screen."

NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee gave Murder Mubarak a solid 3 stars. In his review of the film he wrote, "The film is set in a world where darkness of the soul dominates but director of photography Linesh Desai does not smother it with overly atmospheric lighting. Much of Murder Mubarak plays out in open spaces but the film is within the confines of a cocoon. Life on the streets and in the neighbourhoods of Delhi aren't part of the film's visual palette." He added, "Murder Mubarak does not rely on action for effect. And the script ensures that talk isn't dull. The editing keeps pace with the speed at which the investigation unfolds and the directorial flourishes ensure that the film is never less than riveting."