It's A Wrap For Murder Mubarak: Karisma Kapoor And Sanjay Kapoor Share Pics

Image was shared by Karisma Kapoor.(courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

It's a schedule wrap for Murder Mubarak. The makers have completed the Delhi schedule. Karisma Kapoor has announced it on Instagram with a series of pictures from the wrap up party. The opening frame features Karisma, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma and director Homi Adajania. Oh, and, not to miss the yummiclious chocolate cake. The album also features a pic of Karisma and Sara Ali Khan. Sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote, “Wrap Mubarak. We missed Dimple aunty and Pankaj ji. What an incredible cast and crew to work with… #Murder Mubarak.” Replying to the post, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor dropped red heart eye emojis. Actor Sanjay Kapoor said, “Was such a blast.”

Sanjay Kapoor has also dropped glimpses from the wrap-up party of Murder Mubarak on Instagram. It is safe to say that the party was super fun. Sanjay Kapoor's side note read, “Murder Mubarak, It's a wrap, Great team, had a blast, going to miss everyone, Missed Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia at the wrap party.” Shanaya Kapoor was among the first ones to drop a comment under the post. She shared red hearts and star emojis. Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped applause and red heart emojis. Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is Homi Adajania's wife, just wrote, “Best.”



Sara Ali Khan has also shared snippets from the Murder Mubarak wrap-up party on Instagram. The actress has also spoken about her experience of working with Homi Adajania. Thanking the director, she wrote, “That's a Delhi Schedule Wrap. Thank you Homi Adajania for reminding me that the best thing we can do for ourselves is cultivate our instincts, respect our souls and only chase the truth. And in the midst of that purity, love and honesty we'll make lifelong memories and hopefully capture some of it on celluloid. Jai Bholenath. Missing my pool, my sun, my moon, my morning dew on the grass, the sound of the peacocks and birds, my Dilli ka Khana, the sound of the Azan in old Delhi, spontaneous trips to Bangla Saab, driving past India Gate and so much more. Until next time, hamari rajdhan.”



Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania, also stars Kunal Kemmu and Tisca Chopra.