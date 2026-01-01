Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra On <i>KBC</i>: 'He Was Not Just A Person, He Was A Feeling'

Amitabh Bachchan, who shared screen space with Dharmendra in the iconic film Sholay, became visibly emotional as he remembered the late actor in a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

What Amitabh Bachchan Said About Dharmendra

Speaking about Ikkis, which marks Dharmendra's final film, Amitabh said, "The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practice art until the very last breath of life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr. Dharmendra Deol, did."

He added, "Mr. Dharam was not just a person. He was a feeling, and a feeling never lets you go. It becomes a memory, a blessing that keeps you moving forward."

Amitabh also shared a memory from the Sholay shoot and said, "We were shooting in Bangalore. He had what I call a physical quality; he was a wrestler, a hero. In the death scene, the agony you saw on screen was real because of the way he held me so tightly that the pain became natural acting."

Sriram Raghavan, who also appeared on the episode and directed Ikkis, said, "I am very blessed that he worked in my last film and that his last performance is something he was extraordinarily good at."

About Ikkis

Ikkis is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the Param Vir Chakra recipient who laid down his life during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.



Agastya Nanda plays the role of the young officer, while Simar Bhatia appears as Kiran. Dharmendra takes on the part of Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun's father. The ensemble cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, and Vivaan Shah in significant roles.



Also Read: Sunny Deol Remembers Father Dharmendra, Says Ikkis Is A "Gift To The Earth He Loved"