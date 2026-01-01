Sunny Deol Remembers Father Dharmendra, Says <i>Ikkis</i> Is A "Gift To The Earth He Loved"

Ikkis marks legendary actor Dharmendra's final film, and on December 31, his son Sunny Deol shared a heartfelt note remembering his father. The film was released in cinemas on January 1.

About Sunny Deol's Post

Sunny Deol posted an emotional message about Ikkis, the biographical war drama featuring veteran actor Dharmendra. He said the film holds deep significance for the Deol family and stands as a tribute to his father's values, life story, and the strong bond he shared with his roots and his fans. Dharmendra died on 24 November.

Sunny wrote, "Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute, his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and his heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does, forever."

A few days ago, the makers hosted a special screening of the film, where Bollywood paid an emotional tribute. Sunny appeared visibly moved as he stood beside his father's Ikkis poster.

About the Film

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who sacrificed his life during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.



Agastya Nanda plays the young officer, while Simar Bhatia portrays Kiran. Dharmendra appears as Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun's father. The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, and Vivaan Shah in pivotal parts.



