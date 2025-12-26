Karisma Kapoor's Children Pay Tribute To Dad Sunjay Kapur On Christmas, Kareena Kapoor Shares Pic

Samaira and Kiaan, the children of late businessman Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor, paid a tribute to their father on Christmas. In a photo that went viral, the siblings were seen wearing jerseys from Sunjay Kapur's polo club. Kareena shared the photo on Instagram.

About Samaira And Kiaan's Tribute To Father Sunjay Kapur

In a post, Kareena shared a picture of her niece Samaira and nephew Kiaan. The two marked Christmas with a heartfelt tribute to their late father, Sunjay Kapur, by wearing jerseys from his polo club.



The photo showed Karisma Kapoor's children sporting matching jerseys with "Aureus Polo" printed on them. Kareena captioned the image: "My Christmas Angels," along with heart and rainbow emojis. See the post here:

About Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur died on 12 June 2025 while playing polo in London. His cremation was held on 19 June at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi, attended by close family and friends.

Kapur was the chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar. He was previously married to Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. After their divorce in 2016, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev, and the couple has a son, Azarias. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, from her earlier marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Currently, legal proceedings over Sunjay Kapur's multibillion-rupee estate are underway between his children from both marriages.

Current Development In The Case

As per a report by ANI, on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in the high-profile civil suit over the personal estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur. The court reserved its order on the interim injunction plea filed by Kapur's children from his earlier marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor, after noting that all parties had submitted their written arguments as directed.

Justice Jyoti Singh stated that oral arguments had already been completed and confirmed that the remaining written submissions from both sides were formally taken on record.

The court stated that all procedural requirements had been met and clarified that no further filings would be accepted before the order is pronounced.



