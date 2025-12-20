Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur 'Like' To Karisma Kapoor-Priya Sachdev Battle, Biggest Controversies Of 2025

The year 2025 has been anything but quiet for the Indian entertainment industry. From heated debates over work schedules to high-profile legal battles, social media storms, and cultural controversies, the year saw stars making headlines for reasons beyond their films.

Here's a look at some of the biggest stories that dominated headlines.

Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

The debate over implementing an eight-hour work shift became one of the most talked-about issues in the industry this year. It began with reports that Deepika Padukone requested an eight-hour schedule on a major film set after becoming a mother.

Deepika reportedly walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, sparking heated discussions across the industry. The actress also reportedly withdrew from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2 for the same reason.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Deepika said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines."

She added, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working for eight hours a day for years. A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

Paresh Rawal And The Hera Pheri 3 Dispute

When Paresh Rawal, the iconic Baburao, temporarily stepped away from the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, it sparked controversy and worried fans about the film's future. Reports of his disagreement with Akshay Kumar circulated on social media. However, Rawal eventually returned to the project after resolving issues with the makers.

Speaking on Himanshu Mehta's podcast, Paresh Rawal said, "I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can't take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do (Work hard and give them the film). So I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin (Everyone should come together and work hard). It is all resolved now."

Thug Life - Kamal Haasan's Comment Sparks Row

While promoting Thug Life, actor Kamal Haasan said that "Tamil gave birth to Kannada." The remark, made during the audio launch of Mani Ratnam's directorial in Chennai, triggered criticism from people in Karnataka.

Later, speaking to the media, he clarified, "What I said was said out of love, and a lot of historians have taught me language history. I didn't mean anything."

Anurag Kashyap Confirms Exit from Bollywood

A few months ago, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap confirmed that he has exited Bollywood, citing the industry's obsession with box office numbers and lack of creative freedom. In an interview with The Hindu, Kashyap described the industry as "too toxic."

He said, "I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next Rs 500 or Rs 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone."

According to The Hindu, Kashyap has likely relocated to Bengaluru and is keen on working in South Indian cinema for a more creatively fulfilling experience.



This follows his earlier remarks to The Hollywood Reporter India last year, where he said, "I envy them (South filmmakers). Because now, it's difficult for me to go out and experiment. Because now, it comes at a cost, which makes my producers think about profit. They're like, 'Where are my margins? I'm losing money.' I'm like, 'You don't want to make this movie? Don't make this movie.' But I just cannot. Because right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about 'how do we sell it?' So the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That's why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I'm moving out of Mumbai."

Diljit Dosanjh Faces Backlash Over Casting In Sardaar Ji 3

Diljit Dosanjh faced criticism for working with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The controversy intensified after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, reigniting demands for a ban on Pakistani artists in India.

Amid the backlash, the producers decided against releasing the film in Indian theatres, opting instead for an overseas release. Following the attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its 2019 directive enforcing a complete ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian entertainment industry.

Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur's Estate After His Death

A legal dispute has erupted over the multibillion-dollar estate of businessman Sunjay Kapur following his death earlier this year. Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar and former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died on 12 June 2025 while playing polo in London. His cremation was held on 19 June at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi, attended by close family and associates.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor, who divorced in 2016, share two children - Samaira and Kiaan. After the separation, Kapur married Priya Sachdev. The ongoing legal battle involves Karisma's children and Priya Sachdev Kapur over inheritance rights and access to assets.

Ranveer Singh Receives Backlash For Mimicking Kantara's Daiva Scene At IFFI

Ranveer Singh faced criticism online after a video from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa went viral. In the clip, the actor enthusiastically recalled watching Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres and praised Rishab Shetty's performance.

He said, "I watched Kantara in theaters, and Rishab's performance was outstanding, especially when the female ghost enters your body; that shot was so amazing."

Ranveer then attempted an imitation of the Daiva scene on stage, which did not sit well with many viewers. The video quickly sparked backlash on social media, with users accusing him of disrespecting cultural traditions.

Days later, Ranveer issued an apology on Instagram, writing, "My intention was to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene the way he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

He added, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."

Virat Kohli Clarifies Instagram 'Like' On Avneet Kaur's Photo

Cricketer Virat Kohli sparked a social media frenzy in 2025 after his verified Instagram account liked a photo of actress Avneet Kaur, triggering speculation and memes online. Fans quickly noticed the interaction, with some even bringing his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, into the conversation.

To address the buzz, Kohli issued a clarification through Instagram Stories, stating the like was accidental. His note read, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction."



Also Read: Rishab Shetty Breaks Silence On Ranveer Singh Kantara Mimicry Row: "Makes Me Uncomfortable"