Sara Ali Khan's Delhi Album Is All About India Gate And Sunset. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular young stars in Bollywood today and for good reason. The actress loves to keep it real for her fans, both on-screen and off-screen. The Love Aaj Kal star, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Murder Mubarak in Delhi, has been keeping fans updated on what she has been doing in the beautiful city with regular posts on Instagram. Late on Saturday, Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of images from the India Gate, where she was seen enjoying the sunset while dressed in a beautiful black and white salwar-kameez. Sharing the photos, she kept the caption simple by dropping a bunch of hearts in the colours of the Indian national flag, followed by Sun, pigeon, and leaf emoticons. Sara also added a geotag for Delhi, India.

Take a look at the post here:

Before Delhi, Sara Ali Khan also visited Udaipur and shared several images from the City of Lakes. Once again, Sara – dressed in an Indian ensemble – kept the caption simple with a Sun, Moon and folded hands emojis.

In addition to Murder Mubarak, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. As per reports, the film is based on freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who played a key role in disseminating news across the country through radio during the Quit India Movement.

Speaking about the Amazon Original film, Sara Ali Khan said that the tale of bravery has challenged her as an actor. "In our film, there is a part where we call her a gumnaam nayak, an anonymous fighter because we don't know her. She sacrificed so much and you don't know who she is, that stands according to me, as a huge tale of sacrifice, strength, and bravery," she said.

Sara Ali Khan– a graduate in history and political science from Columbia University – further added, "I am a history student so I know a decent amount about our freedom struggle but I didn't know about her. And I can imagine there are many people who don't know about her."

The actress was last seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.