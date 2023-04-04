Sara Ali Khan's Postcards From Udaipur Are As Pretty As It Gets

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

If there is one word to describe Sara Ali Khan's social media timeline, it has to be fun. The actress is known to share not just glamorous photos and videos but also witty captions and hilarious poems. Sara's posts also reflect her love for travel and her new upload is an example of this. Sara is spending a wonderful time in Udaipur, Rajasthan. From enjoying the scenic beauty to spending time by the pool, Sara's travel album screams goal from a mile and a half away. Sara didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply dropped a Sun, Moon and folded hands emojis.

Well, it is not Sara Ali Khan's first trip to Udaipur this year. Before this, the actress jetted off to the City Of Lakes to celebrate her mother, actress Amrita Singh's birthday. Sara also shared some stunning pictures featuring herself and her mother on Instagram. Her caption read, “Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration.”

Sara Ali Khan is also basking in the success of her latest release Gaslight. Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh are part of the film. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “ The film is unable to shake off a desultory and pallid coating that clings to it all the way through.”

For Sara Ali Khan's performance, he added, “Away from her chatty, bubbly girl roles, Sara Ali Khan takes on the character of a tormented young woman. Her earnest performance, like the rest of the film, is uneven. It simply does not translate into the fuel that Gaslight needs in order to attain a semblance of luminosity.”

Sara Ali Khan will next feature in Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film is directed by Kannan Iyer. Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment has backed the project.

Sara Ali Khan also has Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.