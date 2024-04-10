Diljit Dosanjh Is Married And Has A Son: Friend's Viral Claims

Diljit Dosanjh shared this image. (courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Global singing sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh has always been extremely guarded about his personal life. While there are no public records or images confirming his marital status, a recent report from Indian Express suggests that Diljit is married to an American-Indian woman, and they have a son together. The report, which cites inputs from Diljit's friends in the Punjabi entertainment industry, mentions, “An intensely private person, little is known about his family but friends say his wife is an American-Indian and they have a son, and his parents live in Ludhiana.” The report comes just days ahead of his big release Amar Singh Chamkila.

Not too long ago, Diljit Dosanjh's co-star from Good Newwz, Kiara Advani, inadvertently mentioned that Diljit has a child. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kiara shared her experience of working with the Good Newwz's cast, mentioning that everyone except her had children, which hints at Diljit being a father as well. She remarked, “Very educational for me, since I am the only one who is here not having a child.”

In a 2018 interview with Colors Cineplex, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his stance on not allowing a biopic to ever be made about his life. The actor emphasized that he does not believe in sharing his family life, stating, “Nahi mai banane nahi dunga. Mai bataunga nahi kuch to banegi kaise? I don't want ki mai apne baare me kuch batau. Aap mera kaam dekho, meri filmein dekho, mere gaane suno, uske baare me jitni baat karni hai karo. [I won't let it be made. If I don't tell, how will anything be created? I don't want to talk about myself. Look at my work, watch my films, listen to my songs, talk as much as you want about that.]”

Diljit Dosanjh further added, “Lekin family ke baare mein main…unko zada include nahi karta. Kyuki aap kisi artist ko bura bol sakte ho, usko acha bol sakte ho, uske kaam ke baare me bol sakte ho. Lekin jab aap kisi ki family ko bina matlab lke liye bolo, unka to koi kasur nahi hai. Agar mera kaam bura hai, agar meri koi statement buri hai, to aap mujhe bolo, uska zimmedaar main hu. [But when it comes to family, I don't include them much. Because you can speak ill of an artist, praise them, talk about their work. But when you speak about someone's family without reason, they're not at fault. If my work is bad, if any of my statements are bad, you can tell me, I'm responsible for that.]”

In the same interview, Diljit Dosanjh was also asked about who all are in his family. The singer-actor replied, “Family ke baare me discuss nahi karte. Mai kuch post bhi nahi karta, apne gharwalo ki koi picture. Isliye nahi karta kyuki maine pehle pehle life me bahut criticism saha hai. Jab kuch meri filmein nahi aai thi, tab bahut sare mere saath aise incidents hue, jab bahut sare log khilaaf ho gaye the mere. Tab maine decide kiya ki family ko include ni karna. Agar aapko mai acha ni laga, to mai yaha khada hu. Bura bhi tabhi lagta hai jab family pe baat aati hai. [I don't discuss my family. I also don't post any pictures of my family members. I made this decision because I faced a lot of criticism earlier in my life. When some of my films didn't do well, I had many incidents where a lot of people turned against me. That's when I decided not to include my family in public discussions. If you don't like me, I'm here to address that. It hurts even more when family is brought into it.]”

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew. His upcoming film, Amar Singh Chamkila will be released on Netflix on April 12.