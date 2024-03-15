Kiara Advani Reviews Husband Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha: 'Outstanding'

A still from Yodha. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha got the biggest shout out from the actor's wife and superstar Kiara Advani. On Friday, on her Instagram stories, Kiara cheered for the film and she wrote, "Outstanding." She added, "Sidharth Malhotra, you've made us all so proud. On of the best in this genre." About the film's directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Kiara Advani wrote, "Can't believe this is your first." Tagging Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, Kiara wrote, "Watch out for these two Yodhas. The entire cast and crew of the film, take a bow."

This is what Kiara Advani posted:

Kiara Advani married her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February last year, in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Kiara Advani cheered for Sidharth Malhotra at the film's screening in Mumbai last night. ICYMI, take a look here:

Yodha opened to largely mixed review. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "No matter how lenient you might want to be and how much of a Sidharth Malhotra fan you are, this pulpy action movie is a bumpy ride that lurches from one misstep to another."

Yodha was earlier meant to clash with Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. However, the thriller hit the screens in January this year. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film hit the theatres on March 15. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna and it has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.