A Glimpse Of Sidharth Malhotra's Daring Stunts In Yodha BTS

Sidharth Malhotra shared this image. (courtesy: SidharthMalhotra)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Yodha. Ahead of the film's release on Friday [March 15], the actor has shared a BTS video capturing some of the making of the film's unique stunt sequences, including single-shot scenes. The video features several glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra pulling some complex action moves, interspersed with the actor talking about the work that went into creating the scenes. About the action sequences, he says, “There are so many action beats in this film that are so new, that it is tough to say that if I've done something like this.”

In particular, Sidharth Malhotra says that the opening action sequence is something that he is “really proud of.” He adds, “It's me using weapons in a cool way, using knives in a cool way. We've shot it very interestingly to look fast paced, single shot. It's stylized, edgy, got different elements. We are also shooting it in real time, and we have not really used camera tricks in that sense. It is one of my favourite action pieces that I've done in my last decade of work.”

The clip was shared with the note, “Peek into my favorite BTS of crafting #Yodha's explosive single-take action scene. Yodha in cinemas this Friday!

Watch the complete video here:

Sidharth Malhotra will be seen alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the action thriller. The trailer of the film was shared by Sidharth Malhotra recently with the caption: "A soldier, a hijack, and countless mysteries within. Catch the #Yodha in action as he takes flight on a mission like no other! #YodhaTrailer out now! Yodha in cinemas March 15."

Yodha has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. The series is streaming on Prime Video, and also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.











